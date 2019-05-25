7-year-old autistic boy found dead in Kentucky pond

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

A 7-year-old boy who had autism was found dead in a pond near his home in Henry County early Saturday.

Kentucky State Police were called to the boy’s home in Eminence at 9:51 p.m. Friday after he went missing.

Several agencies joined in a search of the area that lasted for about five hours before the child’s body was found in a pond by members of the Louisville Metro Dive Team at 3:39 a.m., according to a news release from state police.

The Henry County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

“It is a sad and terrible outcome to lose this young man,” Trooper Steven Dykes said in the release. “...It is certainly not the outcome we ever hope to have, but we can be certain that by joined efforts, every effort was made to find him when every moment counts. Please keep this young man, his family and all those that assisted in the search for him in your thoughts and prayers.”

An autopsy and toxicology testing were scheduled for Saturday in Louisville.