Kentucky WWII veteran receives French Legion of Honor

A 95-year-old World War II veteran in Kentucky has been awarded the French Legion of Honor, that country's highest distinction.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Alvin H. Perry of Wilmore received the medal Friday in a crowded room at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore for his participation in the liberation of France. The date was the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Consul General of France to the Midwest Guillaume LaCroix (GHEE'-yohm la-KWAH') said it was an honor to thank Perry.

The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs says Perry was a member of the 331st Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division and landed at Omaha Beach on June 18, 1944. He participated in the Battle of Normandy, where he was wounded in action and captured. He was held captive in Germany and Bavaria for 10 months.