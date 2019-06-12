Report: Kentucky counties have inconsistent bail policies

A new report says Kentucky counties have "wildly inconsistent" bail practices.

The Courier Journal reports the study was released Tuesday by the Berea-based Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, a nonprofit research group and says where people live determines whether they will stay in jail due to high bail.

The study found that the number of defendants released before trial last year without having to post cash bail ranged from 5% in McCracken County to 68% in Martin County. It also found that only 17% of defendants in Wolfe County could afford to pay cash bail when it was required compared to 99% in Hopkins County.

Study author Ashley Spalding said defendants "should not have their freedom contingent upon their income or where they are arrested."