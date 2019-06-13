Accidental crash won’t stop gay bar’s Pride in Kentucky

Police in Kentucky say there was no evil intent involved when a van driver crashed into the front patio of a popular gay bar during Pride Week.

The Courier Journal reports no one was injured as the van swerved off the street on Wednesday, bursting through a fence and knocking over tables and chairs.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington says it was just an accident and there was no ill will. The driver told police he swerved trying to avoid hitting a car and lost control of the vehicle.

The bar says it's open for business and all Pride Week events will continue.