Neighbor finds body of 86-year-old man on fire in driveway

The body of an 86-year-old man was found on fire in the driveway of his home Friday morning.

The man, who was found by a neighbor, has been identified as Billy Bowling, said Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

The Laurel County sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the home on Yorkshire Estates Road about three miles south of London at about 9:30 a.m. The man had already died when they arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner, who said he is not related to the deceased, said authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, but they do not suspect foul play. Bowling said it “was probably an accident.”

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted in Frankfort on Saturday.