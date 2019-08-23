Lawsuit: Girl slighted for reporting lewd texts from teacher

A 13-year-old says Kentucky school employees retaliated against her after she accused a teacher's assistant of sending her lewd text messages about bestiality.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the mother of the student filed the lawsuit Thursday against para-educator Noel Ball, Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk and officials at Crawford Middle School.

The lawsuit says Ball messaged the student through Snapchat, asking her how often she masturbated and if she ever thought about having sexual relations with a dog.

The suit says once the girl showed the messages to school leaders they did nothing, allowed the girl to get bullied for telling on the educator and sent her to an alternative school for misbehaving.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The school district's attorney says the school handled the case properly.

Ball pleaded not guilty in March to a sex offense.