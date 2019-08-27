Archaeology day planned at Wickliffe Mounds

Kentucky State Parks is hosting an Archaeology Day next month at Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site.

A statement from the agency says the Sept. 21 event in western Kentucky will include demonstrations and hands-on educational activities about archaeology. Some of the family-friendly activities will include a mock excavation for children, an artifact laboratory station, spear and atlatl throwing, a stickball game area, basket weaving and a drum circle.

Wickliffe Mounds is an archaeological site of a Native American village of the Mississippian culture, which flourished 1,000 years ago.

The event is sponsored in part by the Kentucky Heritage Council.