Police: Woman with drunken-driving past kills 3 in crash

Police in Kentucky say a woman with a history of drunken driving convictions caused a fiery three-vehicle crash that killed three people.

News outlets report 42-year-old Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police in Fayette and Clark counties say additional charges are pending.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall says Rodriguez led authorities on a high-speed chase in her pickup truck before crashing head-on into a Chevrolet Sonic and hitting a Jeep, causing it to rollover.

Hall says Rodrgiuez's sister, Debbie Lynn Bevins, died at the scene, as did the occupants of the Chevrolet, Taylor Blevins and Caitlyn Bailey.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hall says Rodriguez, her other passenger and the driver of the Jeep sustained non-life threatening injures.