Kentucky state park celebrating 18th century attack on fort

Fort Boonesborough State Park is hosting its annual "1778 Siege of Boonesborough" weekend later this month.

Events at the Madison County park will include a battle re-enactment on the afternoons of Sept. 28 and 29 and a night battle at dusk on the 28th, a Saturday.

The event commemorates the 1778 attack on the fort by Native Americans and French Canadians during the Revolutionary War. The settlers in the fort refused to surrender and the attackers gave up and left.

There will be militia and settlers' camps, a Native American village, merchants, traders, pioneer skills demonstrations and food.

This event is free with regular fort admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children.