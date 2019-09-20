Kentucky
Kentucky Chamber names Ashli Watts as first female president
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced Ashli R. Watts as its new president and CEO and says she is the first female to serve in that role.
A statement from the state's largest business organization says Watts will take the position on Nov. 1, succeeding 66-year-old Dave Adkisson, who is retiring after 15 years.
The chamber says it conducted a national 8-month search before deciding on Watts, who currently serves as senior vice president of public affairs for the organization. The 37-year-old Watts has led the Chamber's advocacy efforts on topics including workers' compensation reform and right to work legislation.
The Elizabethtown native has a bachelor's degree in political science and history from Campbellsville University and a master's degree in public policy and administration from the University of Louisville.
