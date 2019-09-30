Thousands of animals killed in Kentucky barn fire

An overnight fire in a Kentucky barn has killed thousands of animals including 3,000 quails.

News outlets report the fire broke out at Bonzo Farm early Saturday morning.

A press release from Greenup Volunteer Fire Department says multiple fire departments responded to the blaze, which involved several barns.

Raceland Police say besides the quails, 1,000 chukars and 100 chickens were also killed in the blaze.

Neighbor Kayla Wilburn says she could feel the heat from the fire at her home and the flames were about 80 feet in the air.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bonzo Farm was purchased by the Bonzo family around 1906. Wilburn says the barn was a symbol in the community.