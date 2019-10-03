Authorities ID Kentucky toddler fatally mauled by dogs

Authorities in Kentucky have released the identity of a 3-year-old boy who was mauled to death by his family’s Rottweilers.

News outlets report the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Steven Thornton III. The coroner’s office says the boy’s injuries were consistent with a dog attack.

Steven was attacked by the family’s two Rottweilers early Tuesday while he was in his family’s backyard. Louisville police Lt. Emily McKinley says the boy had gotten out of the house through an open bedroom window sometime overnight Tuesday while his relatives slept. According to 911 audio, the boy fell out of the window.

The dogs have been quarantined by Louisville Metro Animal Services. The animal services agency says the dogs will be quarantined for 10 days before they can be euthanized.