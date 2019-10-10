It’s spooky season in Central KY! Here’s where you can go for a good old-fashioned scare

SHARE COPY LINK

Looking for a fright this fall? Central Kentucky offers several haunted venues that will be trying to provide some scares during the Halloween season.

Fright Night at Jacobson Park offers two haunted attractions spread over 40 acres. In the Dark Forest, visitors will learn “just how twisted and desperate” the Winslow family is to feed on your screams. In 13 Doors, you’ll be chased by creatures of the dark while opening a series of doors.

Tickets to both Fright Night attractions inside the Lexington park are available at FrightNightsKy.com. They will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October, as well as Halloween. A single trail costs $20 while both attractions are $25 per person.

Nicholasville’s Wicked World Scaregrounds is also back for another year with three haunted attractions. You’ll battle the ultimate soldier and an army of mutants in The Hunted. At Nightmare Haunted House, visitors will try to escape from a young girl who killed her parents and has the power of bringing her twisted dreams to life. At the venue’s Valley of the Dead, you’ll see if you can find out the truth in tales from Earl Piper, who “claims to see people from the other side, people that have yet to crossover.”

Wicked World Scaregrounds is open Thursdays-Sundays this month. Tickets can be purchased for $13.78 each or $27.56 for all three attractions at wickedworldscaregrounds.com.

Anderson Hotel in Lawrenceburg also provides a haunting experience for patrons. The venue is known as one of the most haunted buildings in the state and “has been dubbed so frightening, it has been sealed up from ghost hunters and curious guests ... UNTIL NOW,” according to the haunted house’s website.

Admission is $15 into Anderson Hotel, and they’ll be accepting visitors on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of the month, along with Halloween. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night and all tickets must be purchased at the door. For more information, visit hauntedlawrenceburg.com.