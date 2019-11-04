U of Kentucky police probe 6 rape reports this semester

Police at the University of Kentucky are investigating sixth report of rape at its Lexington campus this semester.

News outlets say the latest report was made Tuesday, two days after the alleged date rape in a campus dormitory. The school's crime bulletins and daily crime log say most of the reported attacks happened in residence halls by male suspects known to the victims. The crime log shows three of the cases remain open, two were closed after no law enforcement response was requested or action taken, and another was determined to be unfounded.

The Courier Journal reports the school's latest full-year data says 28 reports of "forcible" rape and fondling were reported in 2018, an increase from the two previous years.