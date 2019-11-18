Conference at UK to focus on Appalachian water issues

The University of Kentucky’s Appalachian Center is hosting a student-led series of events designed to bring awareness to water issues in eastern Kentucky and beyond.

The events Monday through Thursday will focus on ecology, infrastructure and bottled water, and highlight organizations working on water-related issues.

The Appalachian Center is based in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Among the events include a Tuesday screening of the film “Water Stories: Martin County,” followed by a panel discussion in the William T. Young Library UK Athletics Auditorium. The speakers will include water activists and Martin County residents Nina and Mickey McCoy. Other speakers include Ricki Draper, a community engagement coordinator and Madison Mooney, a master's student in the UK College of Social Work.