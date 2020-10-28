Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Crews begin mowing, picking up litter along I-24

The Associated Press

PADUCAH, Ky.

Transportation officials are advising motorists to be on alert this week as crews begin to mow and pick up litter along Interstate 24 and connecting highways.

Plans call for crews to start working near the Ohio River Bridge and move eastward to the 70 mile marker, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Mowing zones will be marked by signs and should be treated like other road work zones with drivers reducing speed and staying alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles, transportation officials said.

Crews will be working during daylight hours as weather conditions allow for the next few weeks, the statement said.

