Distillers set records for bourbon aging in warehouses

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

It's a milestone bourbon drinkers can toast to. Kentucky bourbon makers stockpiled a modern-era record amount of products aging in warehouses.

A report shows more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon are being stored in Kentucky, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said Wednesday. It's the first time since 1967 — when KDA started keeping records of barrel inventories — that the number of barrels with aging bourbon topped nine million, it said.

The number is based on warehouse inventories reported as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Gov. Andy Beshear hailed the bourbon industry's latest milestone, saying the sector “represents our history and future," with thousands of Kentuckians employed at distilleries and related businesses.

Overall, Kentucky had 9.8 million barrels of bourbon and other distilled spirits aging in warehouses, setting another state record, the KDA said, pointing to the inventory report.

For the first time in the modern era, Kentucky distillers filled two million barrels for a second straight year.

