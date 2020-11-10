Daniel Boone Forest waives some fees for Veterans Day

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees at most recreation and camping sites at the Kentucky forest Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day.

All recreation sites except concessionaire-operated Grove Drive-In Campground will be free to the public, forest officials said. The waiver continues overnight for campers at developed campgrounds and in the Red River Gorge back country.

"While the fee waiver applies to all members of the public, we’d like to extend a special invitation to our veterans and their families to come explore and enjoy their public lands," forest Supervisor Dan Olsen said in a news release.

