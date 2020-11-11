Police to participate in seat belt enforcement campaign

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Police across Kentucky will be participating in a campaign to enforce the use of seat belts later this month officials said.

The annual Click It or Ticket campaign will run Nov. 16-29, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety said in a statement. Motorists are reminded to use their seat belts during the heightened enforcement.

“We are asking all motorists to make safe choices when in a vehicle. This includes buckling up — every trip, every time,” Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.

Kentucky had 567 motor vehicle fatalities last year, official said. That number includes 300 people who weren't properly restrained, officials said.

