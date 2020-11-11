Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Fiery truck crash closes bridge brtween Ohio and Kentucky

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Officials on Wednesday planned to inspect for structural damage following a fiery crash and hazardous material spill on a bridge that links Ohio with Kentucky.

A truck hauling potassium hydroxide and another truck crashed on the northbound deck of the Brent Spence Bridge early in the morning and a fire broke out, officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but officials were concerned about possible damage to the span.

Cincinnati police advised motorists they'd face detours northbound on Interstates 71 and 75 in Kentucky. Interstate-471, I-71, I-74, I-275 and U.S. 50 were alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.

