Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Kentucky

Transportation crews reopen 1 interstate ramp, close another

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

One Interstate 64 ramp in downtown Louisville has reopened and another was closed as part of an ongoing improvement project, transportation officials said.

The ramp from 9th and Market streets to I-64 East re-opened Thursday, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. It had been closed since August.

Now, the ramp at Main and 9th streets to I-64 East will be closed to traffic until improvements are completed, the statement said. A marked detour will take motorists to a nearby ramp to the interstate, officials said..

It wasn't clear how long the work was expected to take.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Kentucky

Kentucky mom charged after 3 kids test positive for meth

November 12, 2020 8:07 PM

Health & Medicine

More Kentucky counties in red zone as virus outbreak spreads

November 12, 2020 6:26 PM

Kentucky

News outlet: Ky. troopers caught illegally buying steroids

November 12, 2020 3:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service