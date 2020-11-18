Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Kentucky ag department taking hemp program applications

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is taking applications for its 2021 hemp licensing program.

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles suggested growers “do their homework and assess the risk” when deciding whether to enter the hemp industry. He said in a release from the ag department that the industry is having a difficult year due to FDA regulatory burdens and concerns about overproduction.

But Quarles said he believes there will be a long-term hemp market in Kentucky.

“There are some bright spots on the horizon, but we’ve always said we are building an industry from the ground up and that it is going to take time for the market to mature,” he said.

The ag department has an online application portal on its hemp webpage, kyagr.com/hemp. Applications must be submitted by March 15.

