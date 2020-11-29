Lexington Herald Leader Logo
1 fatally shot, several others wounded in Kentucky

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Police in Kentucky are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured several others in Lexington.

Madilyn Taylor Grisham, 20, of Lexington, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound early Sunday, the Fayette County coroner's office said in a statement.

Police found several other people with gunshot wounds, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. Some were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Van Brackel said.

Police did not specify how many had been shot. The shooting occurred in an industrial area near a cemetery, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Lexington police were seeking information from the public to assist in their investigation.

