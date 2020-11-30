Lexington Herald Leader Logo
1st female president of Kentucky State University dies

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Mary L. Smith, the first female president of Kentucky State University, has died at the age of 84, the university said.

Smith died at her home Saturday, the historically Black university said.

Smith served as Kentucky State's president from 1991 to 1998. Before that she was special assistant to the president and an education professor. She also served as interim president and vice president for academic affairs.

“There are no words to express the enormity of losing a chain breaker, like President Smith,” Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II said. “Mary was more than just a pioneer — she was an incredible person. She was admired and known to many as a thoughtful, thorough and well-organized administrator and educator. Mary devoted her life to the pursuit of knowledge and public service.”

Smith graduated from Jackson State University in 1957. She earned master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

