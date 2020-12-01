Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Man accused of arson in fire at office of senator-elect

The Associated Press

HARLAN, Ky.

A Kentucky man is accused of deliberately setting fire to a building owned by a Kentucky senator-elect that housed his law office and six apartments.

Police charged 22-year-old Adam Mills with first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment and fleeing from police in connection with the fire that destroyed the building in downtown Harlan owned by Sen.-elect Johnnie L. Turner, news outlets reported.

Harlan Police Lt. Mitchell Alford said in an arrest citation that Mills was a tenant of Turner’s and set the blaze on Saturday “after a disagreement” with Turner.

First responders who saw smoke after arriving on the scene warned residents about the blaze and got them all out safely.

Mills was being held at the Harlan County Detention Center. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Turner called the situation tragic, but said he's glad it wasn't worse.

"I mean that building’s gone, but thank God that nobody got hurt, that’s all that matters to me,” he told WYMT-TV.

