New format planned for next year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival

The Associated Press

BARDSTOWN, Ky.

Next year's Kentucky Bourbon Festival will offer a new format that includes expanded tastings and educational experiences, officials said.

The 30th annual festival will be held Sept. 16-19 in Bardstown, officials announced Thursday in a statement.

Highlights of the festival will include expanded tastings with heritage and craft brands, an auction of vintage and rare bourbon and the annual bourbon barrel rolling competition. There will also be interactive sessions including culinary and cocktail classes.

“We’re excited to deliver an improved and truly authentic, world-class celebration of America’s native spirit,” said Randy Prasse, president and COO of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. “We’re looking forward to welcoming bourbon lovers back to Bardstown.”

