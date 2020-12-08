Mentoring organization launches new virtual program

A mentoring organization in Lexington is launching a new virtual program for teens.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass aims to use a virtual format to match volunteers with up to 50 youths in central Kentucky, organization President Andrea Ooten told WKYT-TV.

The online format may help with any time constraints because people can volunteer on the portal during any hour of the day, Ooten said.

An informational session for those interested in becoming virtual mentors will be held Dec. 10.

Volunteers typically want to impact the lives of children, but often their lives are impacted just as much or more, Ooten said.