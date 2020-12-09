Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Mammoth Cave to replace hotel roof with maintenance funding

The Associated Press

CAVE CITY, Ky.

The hotel roof at Mammoth Cave National Park will be replaced with funding from the Great Outdoors Act, officials said.

The act passed by Congress earlier this year provides funding for deferred maintenance at national parks across the country.

Mammoth Cave hasn't been notified of the final amount it will be awarded, but park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the The Bowling Green Daily News that the funding it receives will go toward replacing the hotel's flat roof with a pitched roof and reconfiguring the interior hallways.

“Fixing the roof of the main hotel at Mammoth Cave will be a major improvement for the park and our visitors’ experience,” Schroer said.

Constructed in the 1960s, Schroer said the building's current roof doesn't allow for proper drainage of water or snow.

