Former bank president sentenced for embezzlement

A former Kentucky bank president has been sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to embezzlement in federal court.

Thomas Hinkebein, 59, was sentenced by U.S. District Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves, news outlets reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Hinkebein admitted in September that he “willfully misapplied assets” of Whitaker Bank while president of the establishment between 2016 and 2018, the statement said. He admitted to stealing from the Andover Country Club, which was owned by Whitaker Bank, and to using bank assets to cover personal expenses, according to the statement.

Whitaker Bank has a main office in Lexington and branches in 12 Kentucky counties.