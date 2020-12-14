Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Ex-Kentucky teacher sentenced to 30 years for child porn

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A former Kentucky teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his guilty plea to producing child pornography.

Larry Dale Foley Jr., 49, of Berea, was sentenced last week in federal court in Lexington, news outlets reported.

Based on a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, law enforcement officers seized electronic devices at Foley's home that contained child pornography, according to court records.

In his September guilty plea, Foley admitted to knowing the images and videos he created with a minor were shared by computer and cell phone.

Prosecutors said none of the images seized involved any of Foley's former students.

