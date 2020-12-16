Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Big South Fork offers camping for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Associated Press

WHITLEY CITY, Ky.

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is offering a free night of camping next month to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The free camping is offered Jan. 18 at Alum Ford Campground as well as for all backcountry camping permits, the park said.

Alum Ford Campground is located near Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail also passes through the campground. Big South Fork spans northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky.

Alum Ford has six campsites with grills, picnic tables and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets.

Other fee-free days next year will be April 17 for National Park Week, Aug. 4 for the Greatg America Outdoors Act anniversary, Aug. 25 for the National Park Service birthday, Sept. 25 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

More information is available online.

