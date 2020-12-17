2 Kentucky organizations receive record donations

Two Kentucky organizations have received record donations from MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College received $15 million and Goodwill of Kentucky received $10 million, news outlets reported.

The donations are part of $4.1 billion Scott has given away in the past four months as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. The donations were announced Tuesday in a Medium post.

Community college President Anton Reece said the donation will help provide more resources for students.

“This gift is a generational, transformative gift because it gives us the flexibility to really meet individuals in real time in the rural areas of our region, our diverse populations, and lower socioeconomic,” Reece said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amy Luttrell, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said the money would allow the organization to help more people build skills for a career and gain stability in their lives.