RV parked in downtown Louisville prompts evacuations

An RV parked near the Humana building in downtown Louisville prompted police to evacuate the area Friday afternoon, according to media reports.

The Courier-Journal reported that police blocked streets around the Humana building, near South Fifth Street and West Main Street, after a report came in after 2 p.m.

Just after 4 p.m., WHAS reporters tweeted that police had cleared the scene, and that the RV’s owner told them that his family is from Missouri and had parked downtown to visit the Science Center.

On Thursday night, Lexington police evacuated part of downtown because of concerns about an RV parked in a parking lot. A police officer noticed the RV, and a police dog that was brought in “alerted” to the vehicle. The RV was searched and no explosives were found.

A family on vacation from Ohio had rented the RV and were staying at a hotel in downtown Lexington, WKYT reported.

Just a week ago, a recreational vehicle parked outside an AT&T building in downtown Nashville blew up on Christmas morning. Police said the RV’s owner, Anthony Warner, was responsible for and died in the bombing, which caused communications outages.