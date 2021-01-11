Portion of Kentucky Lake closed to boaters for research

A portion of Pisgah Bay on Kentucky Lake will be closed to boaters beginning on Monday for scientific research, officials said.

Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey will be researching ways to improve mass removal techniques for silver carp, an invasive fish, the agency said in a statement. Scientists plan to capture, tag, and track silver carp during herding efforts to determine their response and movements, the statement said.

The southeast area of Pisgah Bay near Pisgah Point Boat Ramp will be off-limits to boat passage and the Birmingham Ferry Boat Ramp will be closed until Jan. 27.

Operating a boat in the area could damage it and would interfere with research efforts, authorities said.