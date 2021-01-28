Kentucky

Police ask for public’s help in effort to solve slaying

The Associated Press

CORBIN, Ky.

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in an effort to solve a slaying in Knox County.

Anyone with information in the death of Adam Pinkley, 34, is asked to contact the state police post in Harlan, officials said in a statement this week.

Pinkley's remains were found in the Gray community of Knox County in December 2018 by a teenager riding an all-terrain vehicle, police said. The remains were later identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. Police said that based on evidence collected by investigators, Pinkley was killed around May 31, 2018.

He had been reported missing and had ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley Counties, police said.

