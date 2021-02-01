University seeks input on use of names, symbols on campus

A group is seeking community input on how names and symbols are used at Western Kentucky University.

The Task Force on Naming and Symbols has a website that provides information about its purpose and includes a form for comments, the university said in a statement.

University President Timothy Caboni appointed the panel last year amid a nationwide racial reckoning. Discussions have included whether to rename the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering. Both are named after people who had slaves.

The panel is researching the context in which names and symbols were adopted and how they fit within the university’s educational mission, task force Co-Chair Saundra Ardrey said.

“Now we are seeking the thoughts from our various communities as we seek to provide thoughtful and comprehensive recommendations that can provide WKU with guidance now and in the future,” she said.

Comments must be submitted by March 1.