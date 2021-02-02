Slick roads cited in two fatal traffic accidents in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police logo on cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

Slick roads were a factor in two fatal traffic crashes in Southern Kentucky, Kentucky State Police said in news releases issued Tuesday.

The first accident happened in Clinton County about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Michael Stevens, 50, of Burkesville, was driving west on KY 90 when he lost control of his 2000 Toyota truck because of slick road conditions and went into the opposite lane, hitting a 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Jessie Bell, 61, of Monticello, police said.

Stevens, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to state police.

Bell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment.

The second accident was on the Louie B. Nun Cumberland Parkway in Adair County, seven miles east of Columbia. State police received a call about the wreck a little before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation indicates that Abel Vargas, 21, of Russell Springs was driving west in a 2003 Nissan pickup truck when he lost control because the road was slick, traveling through the median of the divided four-lane and turning over in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

After another vehicle driven by Howard Carpenter, 47, of Russell Springs hit Vargas’ truck, a passenger in Vargas’ vehicle, 20-year-old Alejandro Diaz, of Middleburg, got out.

Diaz was standing in the road when a tractor-trailer operated by Allen McDaniel, 49, of McLean, Tex., approached. McDaniel couldn’t stop and hit Diaz and Carpenter’s car, state police said in the release.

Diaz died at the scene.

Carpenter was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, while Vargas was taken to the Russell County Hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

McDaniel and a passenger were not injured.