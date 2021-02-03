Kentucky

Kentucky grants totaling $587K awarded to clean up 72 dumps

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky grants totaling about $587,000 have been awarded to clean up 72 illegal dumps in 18 counties, officials said.

The counties have to agree to provide a 25% match, which may be waived for any illegal open dump where cleanup would cost more than $50,000, a news release from the state said.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced the grants Tuesday.

The grants are from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is funded by a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills, the release said.

Counties receiving grants are Adair, Breathitt, Butler, Floyd, Green, Hart, Henderson, Johnson, LaRue, Lawrence, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Metcalfe, Pike, Warren, Whitley and Wolfe.

  Comments  

Latest News

Settlement reached in crash that killed Kentucky officer

February 03, 2021 2:39 AM

Health & Medicine

Lawmakers hand AG new authority to regulate abortion clinics

February 03, 2021 2:38 AM

Kentucky

Former Ky. teacher to serve 15 years on child porn charges

February 03, 2021 2:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service