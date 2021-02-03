Kentucky grants totaling $587K awarded to clean up 72 dumps

Kentucky grants totaling about $587,000 have been awarded to clean up 72 illegal dumps in 18 counties, officials said.

The counties have to agree to provide a 25% match, which may be waived for any illegal open dump where cleanup would cost more than $50,000, a news release from the state said.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced the grants Tuesday.

The grants are from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is funded by a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills, the release said.

Counties receiving grants are Adair, Breathitt, Butler, Floyd, Green, Hart, Henderson, Johnson, LaRue, Lawrence, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Metcalfe, Pike, Warren, Whitley and Wolfe.