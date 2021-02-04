Kentucky couple plead guilty to trying to buy infant

A Kentucky couple has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a 1-month-old baby from the child's mother.

Catarina Jose Felipe, 39, and Pascual Jose Manuel, 46, both of Bowling Green, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the charge being reduced to a misdemeanor, the Bowling Green Daily News reported.

Felipe and Manuel pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to sell or purchase a child for the purpose of adoption and were sentenced to two years of conditional discharge each.

“We just didn’t know the laws of how everything works here,” Manuel said through an interpreter in video footage of the hearing. “We were just trying to adopt a baby.”

They were arrested in 2019 along with the child's mother, Maria Domingo Perez, 32, of Bowling Green.

Perez was also given two years of conditional discharge after pleading guilty last year to a misdemeanor second-degree wanton endangerment.