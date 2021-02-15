Kentuckians urged to stay off roads as winter weather hits

Kentucky officials urged people to stay off the roads after one round of wintry weather hit the state and another was forecast to start Monday afternoon.

“We already have some accidents on our roadways," Gov. Andy Beshear said during a morning news conference. “It is slick and it is dangerous.”

He asked people to limit travel as much as possible at least through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for central and western areas of the state and an ice storm warning for eastern Kentucky. Up to 9 inches of snow is forecast for central parts of the state and officials said the eastern part of the state could see about a half-inch of ice accumulation.

Heavy snowfall of 1-2 inches per an hour was expected to begin Monday afternoon, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said.

“That's far in excess of what we can manage on interstates so its going to take everyone's cooperation,” he said.

Road crews were treating and plowing over most of the state, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. As conditions worsen, crews will focus on priority roadways, he said.

“The national weather forecast is warning that travel will become difficult to impossible by this afternoon and into tonight,” he said in urging people to stay put if possible.

Another system on Wednesday night is expected to drop even more sleet, snow and freezing rain across the state, officials said.