Kentucky Historical Society launches show about ancestors

The Kentucky Historical Society is launching a new television program called “Kentucky Ancestors Town Hall.”

The show will debut Feb. 20 on WTVQ in Lexington and then on other channels around the state over the following week, a statement from the Kentucky Historical Society said.

A team from the Kentucky Historical Society uses genealogy to investigate folklore and mysteries that have stayed with families in the state for generations and then reveal findings in a live presentation that often includes some surprises, the statement said.

“By delving into these compelling family histories and then sharing our findings, we hope to inspire others to trace their roots,” said Cheri Daniels, Head of Library and Archives at the Kentucky Historical Society.

Five episodes of the program will air between February and June.