Kentucky

Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March

The Associated Press

COVINGTON, Ky.

A monthslong project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin in March, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The span connecting northern Kentucky and southern Ohio will remain open, but the project will require some lane and ramp closures, officials said in a statement. It is slated to begin on March 1 and be completed by Nov. 15.

The bridge carries Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River and was last painted in 1991.

In addition to cleaning and painting, crews will do some routine maintenance including drainage work and sign repairs.

The traffic pattern will shift as work is completed, but some ramps to the bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. Motorists will not be able to access the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 from downtown Cincinnati, officials said.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Sewing Faith: Pandemic doesn’t stop Kentucky church quilters

February 21, 2021 9:13 AM

Kentucky

Woman who gave birth alone in cell secures $200k settlement

February 20, 2021 2:05 PM

Kentucky

Power outages continue across Appalachia after winter storms

February 20, 2021 1:00 PM

Celebrities

Kentucky rapper collaborates with Portland Trail Blazers

February 20, 2021 10:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service