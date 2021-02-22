Kentucky

Public comment sought on Big South Fork park fee increases

The Associated Press

ONEIDA, Tenn.

Public comment is being taken on a proposal to increase some fees at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky, the National Park Service said.

The proposal is for increases in the daily fee for overnight stays at some park campgrounds and for daily use of picnic shelters and a new venue for event reservations. The changes would take effect on May 1.

New fees being proposed at Bandy Creek, Blue Heron and Alum Ford campgrounds range from $15 to $140 per night. Picnic shelter rental fees would increase from $10 to $30 per day. A two-hour reservation for the new Blue Heron Overlook Gazebo would be $120.

Comments may be submitted by mail from Monday through March 22 to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Attention: Park Superintendent – Proposed Campground Fee Increases, 4564 Leatherwood Road, Oneida, TN 37841.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Sewing Faith: Pandemic doesn’t stop Kentucky church quilters

February 21, 2021 9:13 AM

Kentucky

Woman who gave birth alone in cell secures $200k settlement

February 20, 2021 2:05 PM

Kentucky

Power outages continue across Appalachia after winter storms

February 20, 2021 1:00 PM

Celebrities

Kentucky rapper collaborates with Portland Trail Blazers

February 20, 2021 10:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service