One dead, another injured after cable workers electrocuted in Letcher County

Two workers in Letcher County were electrocuted on Tuesday, leaving one of the men dead and the other seriously injured.

The two men were TVS Cable employees working near a power line on Buttery Drive in Whitesburg when they were electrocuted, according to Kentucky State Poilce.

TVS Cable is a telecommunications provider in Eastern Kentucky, according to their website.

The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Jordan Fields of Whitesburg, according to state police. The other man, 28-year-old Aaron Miles of Isom, was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

State police are investigating what happened.