Kentucky

Fort Campbell, 101st Airborne getting new commander

The Associated Press

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky.

A new commander of the 101st Airborne Division is taking over at Fort Campbell.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski is relinquishing command of the division and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

A change of command ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. It will be livestreamed online.

Winski has been commanding general since February 2019.

McGee was previously at Fort Campbell as commander of the Bastogne Brigade. He has recently been director of the Army Talent Management Task Force.

