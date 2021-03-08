Land Between the Lakes reopening camping, other facilities

Campgrounds, environmental education facilities and welcome stations are reopening at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Energy Lake Campground and Hillman Ferry Campground have already reopened. Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, North and South Welcome Stations and Woodlands Nature Station are open Wednesdays through Sundays. They will be open daily starting April 1. Moss Creek Day Use Area will also be open daily beginning April 1.

Facilities that are open year-round include basic and dispersed camping, Elk and Bison Prairie, Golden Pond Planetarium and Observatory, outdoor recreation activities, Piney Campground, Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area (if conditions allow), and Wranglers Campground and day use.

The park urges visitors to be responsible and follow precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state health and safety guidance.

Land Between the Lakes covers more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.