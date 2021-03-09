Kentucky

2 scenic Kentucky roads included in America’s Byways

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Two scenic roads in Kentucky are being included in the America's Byways collection, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The roads are a 15 1/2-mile stretch of Old Frankfort Pike in Woodford and Fayette counties and Kentucky's Great River Road along the Mississippi River through Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties, the Transportation Cabinet said Monday in a news release.

The section of Old Frankfort Pike was designated a National Scenic Byway, and Great River Road, which was already a National Scenic Byway, was also designated an All-American Road.

The selections were made by the Federal Highway Administration.

