Tugboat operator finds body in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam

Conservation officers are investigating after a body was discovered in the Ohio River near the Newburgh Dam in southwestern Indiana.

A tugboat operator alerted authorities Monday after spotting what was believed to be a body in the river, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division says.

The tugboat then secured the body until Newburgh fire crews brought it to shore in the area just southeast of Evansville.

Authorities are working to determine the person's identify using fingerprints and x-rays, with an autopsy set for Wednesday.

The DNR said there's no current evidence to believe foul play was involved in the person's death.

Anyone who might have information in this case are asked to contact the Indiana Conversation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.