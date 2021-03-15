Work zones scheduled on I-24 bridges in western Kentucky

Lane restrictions are planned this week at a couple of locations on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky, the state Transportation Cabinet said.

On Monday through Thursday, a daytime work zone lane restriction will be located near the 29 mile marker for both eastbound and westbound traffic. The work is to allow for upgrades of navigation lights on the Tennessee River Bridge, the cabinet said in a news release.

The cabinet also plans a daytime work zone lane restriction on the Cumberland River Bridge Tuesday through Thursday. The restriction near the 33 mile marker is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge, depending on weather.

Eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane on Tuesday, while westbound traffic will be restricted on Wednesday. The Thursday work zone will be used for any inspection work not completed the first two days.