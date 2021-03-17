Some Kentucky Guard members to stay in Washington until May

Dozens of Kentucky National Guard members will continue supporting the U.S. Capitol Police and the Washington, D.C., National Guard through May 23, officials said.

The Kentucky Guard will reduce its numbers from the 150 personnel there now to about 70 volunteer Guard members.

Nearly 2,300 National Guard members will continue the support mission following the Jan. 6 riot.

Volunteers from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade out of Richmond and airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville began returning to Kentucky last week.

The 149th soldiers worked to oversee the protection of property and ensuring a safe environment for those inside the Capitol and in the surrounding areas, the Guard said in a news release. Airmen of the 123rd assisted in the Joint Information Center.